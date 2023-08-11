Barcelona right-back target tells club he wants to join Catalans

Barcelona are still on the hunt for their right-back of the present and future, but they have received a boost this Friday.

As per Jijantes FC, Villarreal right-back and one of their top targets, Juan Foyth has told his club that he wants to join Barcelona.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner is thought to be one of the top choices for Barcelona and in particular Xavi Hernandez, who sees him as an ideal foil for Alejandro Balde.

In recent weeks Barcelona have been linked with the likes of Joao Cancelo, Ivan Fresneda and even Pablo Maffeo of late, but in no small part down to the fact that Foyth was deemed too expensive. The Argentine has a €54m release clause, and at least thus far, it seems unlikely they will negotiate on that.

The Yellow Submarine are expert negotiators, and having lost Pau Torres, Nicolas Jackson and Samuel Chukwueze, losing a fourth major part of their side would be a significant blow. In addition, Villarreal are almost €100m in profit this window, and unless they get an offer over the odds, one likely outwith Barcelona’s means, then Villarreal have little to reason to sell.