Barcelona register major star, hopeful of 10 more before La Liga opener

Barcelona have finally registered the contract of Ronald Araujo, a year after the Uruguayan put pen to paper on the deal. The 24-year-old had agreed to a new deal until 2026 last summer, but was playing on his Barca Atletic contract while the club could not fit him into their salary limit.

Araujo is the first of what Barcelona hope will be many. Inaki Pena, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde (not announced) and Marcos Alonso have all renewed their deals, as Sport point out in the case of Balde, yet none are eligible to play.

New signings Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez are all awaiting registration too, while returning loanees Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet and Ez Abde are also unregistered as things stand.

Following the sale of Kessie, the resale of assets, and the prospective deal to take Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona hope to be able to register all remaining 10 of the players mentioned.

Barcelona have maintained they will have all of their squad available for that match, and away against Getafe, Xavi Hernandez will not want to be short of resources.