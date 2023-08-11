Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez locked in battle with Sporting Director Deco over signing

Barcelona have been searching for a right-back for some time not only over the years, but this summer two. Rather than an inability to find a preferred option though, the current hold-up is that they cannot internally agree on one.

On Thursday it emerged that Barcelona were seriously looking at Real Mallorca’s Pablo Maffeo as an option, who joins a shortlist headed by Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo and Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda.

Sport reported that Deco’s preferred option is Fresneda, who he feels has the talent and the long-term potential to fill the role without spending a fortune.

Perhaps it is no coincidence though that hours later, a MD report would be published stating that Fresneda is ‘not an option for now’ at the right-back spot. They highlight that Xavi is convinced that he needs a more experienced and rounded option.

The battle lines are clearly drawn on the subject, and whomever Barcelona do bring in will mark an important point of inflection in terms of who holds the power in Catalonia. So far Xavi has enjoyed almost total backing from the Barcelona board, and President Joan Laporta has respected his decisions. However with Laporta also angling for Joao Felix and Neymar Junior, who Xavi has been clear he does not want, his position atop the hierarchy could change in the coming weeks.