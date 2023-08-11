Atletico Madrid to have loanee returned to them as buy option is turned down

Atletico Madrid forward Marcos Paulo is set to return to the club after his loan spell at Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian forward, who has represented Portugal at youth level, has spent the last seven months on loan back in Serie A with Sao Paulo. There the 22-year-old has made 26 appearances, contributing 4 goals and 2 assists in his time.

Yet according to Marca, Sao Paulo will not activate their buy option on him. He will remain with them until the end of the year, when his contract there expires, but Sao Paulo have told Atletico they will not exercise their €3m option.

📰| Marcus Paulo returns from São Paulo, who will not carry out the purchase option. He had few opportunities, so the club doesn't consider him worth shelling out €3m. 🇵🇹 [@marca] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) August 11, 2023

Arriving on a free from Fluminense as a teenager, Paulo has failed to impress Diego Simeone either in person or during his loan spells at Famalicao and Mirandes.

With a contract until 2026, he could be looking at another loan away from Los Rojiblancos next season, with no clear path for him. It appears Atletico have equally decided that he will not make the cut in Madrid.