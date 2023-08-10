Xavi Hernandez delighted with pre-season performances of Barcelona youngster

Barcelona had a fairly successful pre-season campaign. After losing to Arsenal, they picked up three successive victories over Real Madrid, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez used the matches to run the rule over his squad, including the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu, who both joined the club earlier this summer.

Ez Abde was another to be assessed, with the 21-year-old back in contention at Barcelona following his loan spell at Osasuna last season. According to Marca, Xavi was very impressed by him during pre-season.

Despite this, there is no guarantee that Abde will remain at Barcelona by the end of the transfer window. He could be sold to ease the club’s financial issues, as he is unlikely to be a guaranteed starter on the left wing.

Selling Abde would be a big mistake for Barcelona, especially since Ousmane Dembele will be leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain. In terms of one-on-one dribblers, the Moroccan international will be the best at the club when his French counterpart departs.