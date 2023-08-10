Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen move for Real Madrid youngster

Bayer Leverkusen have signed one of Real Madrid‘s promising youngsters, right-back Melvin Ukpeigbe.

The 16-year-old defender has been part of Los Blancos’ Juvenil B side (under-19s) of late, but has not travelled with his team to Bali, Indonesia, where they are competing in a youth tournament.

Diario AS remind that Hugo Humanes, who is the same age and is in the same team as Ukpeigbe, recently left for Inter Milan. According to them, they have managed to agree a new three-year deal with him, but Ukpeigbe has now left the club to join Leverkusen on loan.

There he will no doubt have Xabi Alonso‘s eye on him, and the help of the former Spanish international in adapting to Germany. Ukpeigbe is also a Spanish international at his age group, and Los Blancos will be keen not to lose him to the Bundesliga. That said, recently they have been willing to sell some of their young prospects who have made it to Castilla, provided they have a 50% sell-on fee.