The Toni Kroos line that has people thinking Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid

In the matrix of hints and tips that surround Kylian Mbappe and his impending (or not) move to Real Madrid, Toni Kroos has decided to throw his opinion into the ring.

The German midfielder is not afraid to speak his mind on his podcast with brother Felix Kroos, Einfach Mal Luppen. The veteran midfielder also has a playful streak that perhaps doesn’t always come through, but it is not hard to imagine him with tongue in cheek during his latest podcast.

“I have a new dog. What about the turtles? They have not been forgotten. They are not there yet. But they are in the planning, a new dog does not mean that there is no turtle. That’s clear. they will come,” Kroos said, as covered by Diario AS.

Many are taking it as a reference to Mbappe, who uses the turtle as an unofficial logo and nickname. Kroos is very well aware of the mechanics of the football media, and it may be simply that he was going for this exact reaction for his own amusement.

Yet as the transfer deadline sits three weeks ago, increasingly many see a move to Real Madrid as the only viable solution to Mbappe’s current situation at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has currently been exiled from the first team squad.