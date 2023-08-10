Trio of Portuguese sides keen on signing Atletico Madrid youngster

Atletico Madrid have been very active in the transfer market this summer, having already signed Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta for the first team, with Uruguayan youngster Santiago Mourino having also been brought in.

Over the last few weeks, arrivals have taken a back seat at Atletico, with sales being prioritised, especially since they will be required to afford to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham Hotspur.

One of those that could leave in the final weeks of the transfer window is Samuel Lino. According to Record (via Diario AS), Sporting CP, Porto and Braga are all interested in signing the Brazilian winger.

Diego Simeone has yet to decide whether Lino will be included in his plans for the new season. Atletico don’t play with wingers, rather wing-backs, so he is not an exact fit for the Argentine’s system.

However, Lino has played at wing-back during pre-season, and he has impressed on occasion. This could mean he remains at Atletico Madrid, although it remains to be seen whether this is actually the case.