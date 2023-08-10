The Real Madrid shortlist to replace Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid have found themselves unexpectedly scrambling for a new goalkeeper, after Thibaut Courtois was stretchered off in training just two days ahead of their La Liga debut.

The Belgian goalkeeper is due to miss most if not all of the campaign, leaving Andriy Lunin as the only senior option to fill in for him. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been looking to replace Lunin as it is, and so it seems probable they will go into the transfer market to find a new shot-stopper.

Real Madrid have already drawn up a shortlist, and Marca appear to have gotten hold of it, although some of the options are somewhat logical.

Top of the list for many is David de Gea, who remains a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer. The 32-year-old ‘keeper is perhaps the most logical, given he is experienced and at a high level, as well as cheap.

Next on the list is Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was formerly thought to be a target for Los Blancos before joining Chelsea from Athletic Club. Bayern Munich are said to be in talks with Arrizabalaga, and the drawback is he could be fairly pricey too.

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has also been heavily linked with an exit, as one of their saleable assets to raise money. Jose Luis Mendilibar is willing to stick with Marko Dmitrovic in goal, and thus Bounou would theoretically be available. Also 32, Bounou has arguably been one of the best in the world over the last two seasons, coming up big in crucial moments.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is another ‘keeper who has also come up big when his team needed it, playing a large role in their survival last season. While he is not as rounded as the other options, he is a brilliant talent, and would have resale value were he to arrive. Previously when linked with Bayern Munich, fees of around €20-25m have been mentioned.

Finally, Croatian number one Dominik Livakovic has also been linked with a move from Dinamo Zagreb. The fee would be €12m, which is reasonable for Real Madrid, and while there has been mention of Saudi Arabian offers and interest from Villarreal, is yet to make a move.

Of the options mentioned, one clearly stands out as a short-term option in de Gea. It is not known whether his Atletico past would get in the way of a deal, but given he is unemployed, this seems less likely. De Gea would be arriving to replace the player that replaced him at Atletico, when he moved to United.