Shock target gaining traction as Barcelona right-back solution following transfer meeting

Barcelona’s search for a right-back trundles on this transfer window, with little sign of an immediate resolution. However Barcelona may be considering going for one of their less heralded options as the season fast approaches.

The likes of Joao Cancelo and Ivan Fresneda have been linked constantly with the Blaugrana over the past month, but there has been little news of advances in securing their signatures. In addition, there is no consensus on which of the two is a better option this season.

On Wednesday, Barcelona’s heavyweights met to discuss transfer policy, with Sporting Director Deco, Director of Football Mateu Alemany and Manager Xavi Hernandez all present.

Diario AS now say that the name of Pablo Maffeo, mentioned several months ago but with little since, has been gaining traction amongst those heavyweights. At the time, the links came out of the blue, and few had previously put the two together. The Real Mallorca wing-back could be available for around €6-8m, and would be a far cheaper option than either of those mentioned above.

Barcelona want a full-back that is defensively stronger to balance out the attacking play of Alejandro Balde on the left side. Maffeo would fit that bill, and in addition, his salary at Mallorca is only thought to be around half a million euros. Ideally, Xavi would like Argentine full-back Juan Foyth, but his €54m release clause that Villarreal are demanding is far beyond their means.

Ultimately, Maffeo is a solid La Liga option, and has battled well in recent seasons for Javier Aguirre. He could be good alternative, but Barcelona fans have become somewhat jaded by the short-term, cut-price, right-back solutions, and Maffeo would likely be that. The fact they are looking at him is evidence it has not functioned thus far.