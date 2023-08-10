Serie A side Lazio keen on move for World Cup-winning Atletico Madrid star

Having made four signings in quick succession last month, Atletico Madrid have been focusing on departures for much of the time since then, specifically as they look to raise funds for a new defensive midfielder.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is their top target in this regard, although Atletico need to sell players before they are able to agree a fee with Tottenham Hotspur.

One of the players they could sell is Rodrigo De Paul. According to Il Tempo (via The Laziali), Serie A side Lazio are interesting in signing the Argentine international.

Diego Simeone intends to count on De Paul for the upcoming season, like he did during the second half of last campaign despite speculation over the World Cup-winning midfielder’s future.

A return to Italy may well be on the cards for De Paul, although Atletico Madrid are unlikely to sell him on the cheap. As such, a deal may be difficult to reach, although Los Colchoneros are unlikely to mind.