Revealed: What Real Madrid would be willing to pay for Kylian Mbappe this summer

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are engaged in perhaps the longest game of poker over Kylian Mbappe that football has ever seen. And there is no sign of either blinking imminently.

As PSG try to ensure Mbappe does not leave for free, the pressure is growing on them to secure a sale, with three weeks remaining in the transfer window. Meanwhile Real Madrid could certainly do with a natural striker this summer, but also have to weigh the cost against the likely prospect of him arriving for free next summer.

Marca say that Los Blancos have been waiting patiently for a sign or a signal from Mbappe, or PSG, in order to move in for the brilliant forward, but as of yet, have not received one.

Earlier in the transfer window, a rough figure of around €240m was mentioned as a price tag would be willing to consider. The Madrid daily claim that Los Blancos would be open to discussing a deal for around €130m, bearing in mind that would likely only be around half of the cost, when considering Mbappe’s wages.

While Real Madrid might not have received the go ahead to start talks, the fact both sides have a number in mind is a positive sign for those that want to see the saga come to an end. Once the starting points are established, a road map to the end can be drawn out.