Real Mallorca to win the race to sign much-coveted Espanyol midfielder after €8m deal agreed

Sergi Darder’s future has been the subject of speculation for much of the summer transfer window, with the Espanyol talisman having been expected to leave the club following their relegation from LaLiga.

Despite this, no agreement had been reached with any interested parties, of which there was many. That has now changed, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Darder is close to joining Mallorca, after Espanyol accepted an offer of €8m.

Understand Mallorca are closing in on €8m deal to sign Spanish midfielder Sergi Darder from Espanyol 🔴🇪🇸 Deal in place and set to be sealed. pic.twitter.com/X5eesP7nVg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Celta Vigo had been hoping to hijack Mallorca’s move earlier this week, submitted an increased offer to Espanyol, although it not appears that their efforts will be in vain.

Darder will become the latest impressive signing for Mallorca this summer. Despite losing Kang-in Lee to Paris Saint-Germain, the Balearic side have recruited well, with Cyle Larin also being a standout addition.

Mallorca will hope that their new addition will help them to push up the LaLiga table during the upcoming season. They narrowly missed out on European qualification in 2022-23, but they will feel that they are in with a good chance this time.