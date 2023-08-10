Real Madrid release third kit for 2023-24 season

Real Madrid have released a third kit for the 2023-24 season, using a black top, as their second kit did during the previous campaign.

The third kit, released by Adidas, is equally an all-black theme for Los Blancos, although without the luminescent yellow trim on the sleaves, which has been switched for a dark grey colour Real Madrid refer to as carbon.

The writing on the front of the kit will be in bright orange though, with the badge, sponsor and kit-maker all in the same colour, joined by black shorts. It is not yet clear whether this will be Real Madrid’s final kit for the season, or they will release other strips for special occasions, as seems to be the trend for many clubs these days.

This follows on from a home kit that includes a blue and yellow trim to their customary white top. The away kit consists of another black kit, but with a pattern imprinted.