Real Madrid in talks to sign ex-Manchester United star as replacement for stricken Thibaut Courtois

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Thibaut Courtois had suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury during training earlier this week, which will rule him out for the vast majority of the new season at the very least.

Courtois was undoubtedly first-choice goalkeeper at Real Madrid, and with Carlo Ancelotti very unconvinced by backup Andriy Lunin, it is inevitable that a new signing will come in between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

According to talkSPORT (via Diario AS), Real Madrid have identified former Atletico Madrid stopper David De Gea as their top target, and negotiations are already underway over a possible deal.

De Gea is currently a free agent after leaving Manchester United earlier this summer, and he could now return to Spain to continue his career, in a move that he would have thought was impossible a few days ago.

It could be a very shrewd move for Real Madrid to pick up De Gea. He won’t cost a penny in terms of a transfer fee, and he is one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe, although he is well-known as being very poor with the ball at his feet.