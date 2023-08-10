Real Madrid identify Sevilla goalkeeper as preferred Thibaut Courtois replacement

Following confirmation of Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury, which has ruled him out of the entire 2023-24 season, Real Madrid have entered the market to sort a replacement for the Belgian international.

David De Gea has emerged as an early frontrunner, and the former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid stopper is reportedly in talks with Los Blancos officials over a deal. However, he is not the preferred candidate among the first team coaching staff. That is Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, according to Diario AS.

Bono has been heavily linked with a departure this summer, with Jose Luis Mendilibar likely to stick with Marko Dmitrovic as his number one for the new season. This could open the door for Real Madrid to do a deal.

As per recent reports, Sevilla are asking for €20m in order to sell Bono, which may be too much for Real Madrid considering they are only looking for a new keeper for the upcoming season, with Courtois expected to take back his spot when he returns to full fitness.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid look to sign as their new number one. Multiple names have already been rumoured, but whoever comes in will certainly have Courtois’ massive boots to fill.