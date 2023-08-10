Paris Saint-Germain to back out of Ousmane Dembele deal if not completed in the next 24 hours

Ousmane Dembele has been set to leave Barcelona for the last two weeks, after Paris Saint-Germain signalled their intention to activate the 26-year-old’s €50m release clause at the end of last month.

However, a deal has yet to be completed, as Barcelona are still finalising details before it can be finalised. This is greatly frustrating PSG, who are hoping to have Dembele available for the start of the new Ligue 1 season, which kicks off this weekend.

According to MD, PSG are considering pulling the plug on the Dembele operation, which would see him remain at Barcelona for the upcoming season. The French champions would instead sign him for free next summer when his contract expires in Catalonia.

The whole Dembele saga has been a tough situation to follow, and there now appears to be further twists abound. Barcelona may now not get these much-needed funds, which could be a bitter blow in their attempts to sign a new right-back before the closing of the transfer window.