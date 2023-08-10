Paris Saint-Germain give the go-ahead for Neymar Junior to re-join Barcelona this summer – report

Over the last couple of weeks, Neymar Junior has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, six years after he left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking deal which cost well in excess of €200m.

PSG want to get rid of Neymar before the end of this summer’s transfer window, and they are likely to accept offers well, well below the value that they paid in 2017. This is good for Barcelona, who cannot afford to spend much because of their financial issues.

According to Sport, PSG will allow Neymar to re-join Barcelona this summer, although the LaLiga champions have reservations about signing the Brazilian international winger. Namely, Xavi Hernandez is not convinced he would be a good addition to his squad.

At this stage, Barcelona are not advancing on a deal to sign Neymar, although that could change if they were to make a big sale. Still, there is a chance – albeit a very slim one – that the 31-year-old heads back to Catalonia in the near future.