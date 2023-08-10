Opinion: Barcelona should steer clear of move for Neymar Jr

Barcelona have previously been linked with a sensational return for Neymar Jr, whose days seem to be numbered with PSG heading towards the 2023/24 season. Neymar has been with the French giants since 2017, after completing a move from Barcelona for a fee believed to be in the region of €222m. Brazil’s talisman certainly went on to justify that hefty price tag, as he’s scored 118 goals, and been on hand to provide 77 assists in 173 appearances for PSG over the years.

However, he hasn’t featured as regularly in the last couple of seasons, and PSG seem to be moving in a different direction, with Kylian Mbappe also being linked with a move away from the club in the near future. It’s been reported that Barcelona are one of the clubs rumoured to be keen on a deal to sign Neymar, although it remains to be seen as to whether the Spanish side will meet PSG’s financial demands for any deal.

Barcelona should certainly steer clear of any potential return for Neymar, especially when PSG are rumoured to be asking for a fee in the region of €150m. Barcelona have been restricted in previous transfer windows due to fees that have been paid for players in the last few years, and given that they’ve finally started to rebuild, this potential deal would undo all of that hard work behind the scenes to become more financially stable.

Neymar only made 29 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 season, and even though he made a notable contribution in front of goal, his lack of appearances compared to previous seasons should be a concern for Barcelona. Some might argue that Neymar isn’t going to be anywhere near his best at the age of 31 either, especially when his potential game time would result in a lack of minutes for the likes of Ansu Fati, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres to name a few.

Barcelona will be looking to make a positive start to this year’s league campaign, as they look to retain the league title they won in the 2022/23 season under the management of former midfielder, Xavi.