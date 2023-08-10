Gabri Veiga agrees to join Italian side from Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo’s star talent Gabri Veiga may finally have an answer on his future after months of speculation.

The 21-year-old midfielder had been linked with a variety of clubs across Spain and England, but it looks as if he will finally end up in Italy and Serie A.

At least it appears a deal is close. According to GdS (via Football Italia), Veiga has agreed terms with Napoli on a five-year deal, which will see him earn €1.8m after tax per annum.

Now the Partenopei must agree terms with Celta. Their latest bid was of around €32m plus €3m in variables, but Os Celeste are holding out for his €40m release clause.

It seems at this point as if a deal will get done though, with Celta beginning to bring players in. Veiga’s sale was thought to be crucial to Celta to be able to restructure their squad this summer, as Rafael Benitez looks to conduct a revolution in Galicia.