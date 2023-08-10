Fulham interested in signing Real Betis defender, Barcelona would benefit from sale

Real Betis have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, having made a number of signings for Manuel Pellegrini’s squad. The likes of Ayoze Perez, Marc Roca and Isco will be welcome additions for Los Verdiblancos.

However, they have lost Sergio Canales, who has joined Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey, and further departures could be on the cards, with TeamTalk (via Sport) reporting that Premier League side Fulham are looking to sign Juan Miranda.

Miranda is one of the most exciting young left-backs in Spanish football, and he has become an important player for Betis. However, his contract expires in less than 12 months, so they may look to cash in.

Barcelona will be hoping that Betis do sell Miranda this summer, as they are entitled to 40% of any transfer fee, which will be much-needed given their poor financial situation.

It would certainly be a big loss for Real Betis if they were to lose Miranda this summer, and a sufficient replacement would likely be required if he does go.