Espanyol offer Martin Braithwaite to Osasuna as part of striker swap deal

Following their relegation from LaLiga, a number of Espanyol’s key players have left or will be leaving the club. Joselu Mato has joined Real Madrid on loan, while Sergi Darder is close to completing a permanent move to Mallorca.

The next player to leave Los Pericos could be Martin Braithwaite. The Danish international does not want to stay at Espanyol following their relegation, and the club are now looking to move him on.

According to Relevo, Espanyol have offered Braithwaite to Osasuna. In exchange, they want to sign Kike Garcia from Los Rojillos.

Garcia is not a guaranteed starter for Osasuna, as Jagoba Arrasate also has Chimy Avila and Ante Budimir at his disposal. Braithwaite could be a welcome addition to their striker options, should a deal be decided upon.

It remains to be seen whether Osasuna agree to Espanyol’s deal. If they do, it could be a mutually beneficial one for both clubs.