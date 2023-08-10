Diego Simeone shuts down offer from Saudi Arabia

Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone has turned down the chance to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, no doubt foregoing many millions of euros in the process.

The Argentine coach is the best paid manager in the world at €20m per season, but no doubt could have earned even more money in the Middle East. During a recent interview, Marca asked if the offer made him doubt his continuity at Atletico Madrid.

“No, the truth is that I am very happy where I am. I am very happy to be at Atletico. I understand that Arabia is growing, that it needs to feed off great players.”

He was also asked whether he understood players moving there, but Simeone was not having the argument that players go their for anything over than money.

“Yes, yes, yes. This is a job, beyond passion and emotion, it is a job. If someone interprets that they are taking this step to have a new experience… that’s fine.”

And he would not consider heading there himself, regardless of the cash on offer.

“No, not even if they raise it [their offer].”

It is worth remembering that Simeone has arguably come off the back of his hardest season as Atletico Madrid manager, following a disastrous Champions League campaign. Arriving at the World Cup in fifth place, Simeone and Atletico battled their way through, when many were wondering if it might be the end of El Cholo at Atleti.