Celta Vigo handed welcome boost as Argentine veteran returns to training

Having completed the signing of Swedish international defender Carl Starfelt from Celtic on Thursday, Celta Vigo have been handed further good news, with veteran goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin having returned to group training, as reported by MD.

Marchesin had been first-choice keeper for Celta last season until he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in February. That ruled him out for the rest of last season, and he will also miss the opening of the new one, which gets underway this weekend.

New Celta head coach Rafa Benitez will be delighted to have Marchesin back in his squad, especially considering Ruben Blanco’s move to Marseille meant that Ivan Villar was his only senior goalkeeping option.

The Argentine will likely take over the gloves once he is back up to full fitness, although that could change if Celta Vigo sign a new goalkeeper before the end of the summer transfer window, which closes in three weeks.