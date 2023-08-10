Celta Vigo confirm signing of 28-year-old Celtic star

Swedish central defender Carl Starfelt has swapped one Celtic for another, after his signing for Galician side Celta Vigo was confirmed on Thursday.

The 28-year-old central defender has signed a four-year deal with Os Celeste, in a deal which is believed to have cost around €5m. He will compete with the likes of Joseph Aidoo, Unai Nunez, Carlos Dominguez and Jose Fontan at the heart of what now looks like a solid central defence for Rafael Benitez.

Capped six times by Sweden, Starfelt is tall and quick, and has been used to a high line at Celtic, but it remains to be seen what kind of setup Benitez will opt for at Balaidos.

The movement in the market for Celta, including an offer for Sergi Darder, could well be taken as a sign that they expect a deal to go through for Gabri Veiga. The talented midfielder has been linked with a move for some time, and now the club are in talks with Napoli about a move.