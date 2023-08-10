Cadiz emit statement after failed deal for Atletico Madrid forward – ‘If you don’t want to be here, you don’t fit’

Cadiz thought they had their forward for the upcoming season, but it looks as if they will have to keep searching after their deal with Atletico Madrid for Sergio Camello broke down.

The two sides had come to an agreement over Camello, with the Yellow Submarine willing to spend €6m on him, which suited Atletico well. As Cadiz note in their statement though, Camello himself already has an agreement with Rayo Vallecano, but not with Atletico Madrid.

However after being rejected by Camello, they said they did not want to get involved with a deal that wasn’t for them, and that they wished Camello and Rayo luck next season. It wasn’t all so polite though, as Marca reported.

“We understand that the player wants to go to Rayo Vallecano, but it must also understood that our squad, fans and club are first class, and those who do not want to be part of our entity do not fit there, even respecting their position.”

Camello spent last season on loan at Rayo, and moving to Vallecas means he can likely stay at home. That aside, Rayo were also a good home for him last season.

El Desmarque (via ED) say that Cadiz will now look at Jesus Fereira of Dallas FC as alternative. The 22-year-old has been capped by the USA, and has 11 goals and 3 assists in his 23 appearances so far, although obviously at a lower level.

The Yellow Submarine probably lack goal threat as much as anything else, and while Camello was very good for them last season, he would have been a good fit stylistically, he would not have solved their goal problem.