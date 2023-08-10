Barcelona preparing €12m-per-year contract offer for Neymar Junior – report

In the last week or so, Neymar Junior’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of intense speculation. Like Kylian Mbappe, PSG are desperate to get rid of the Brazilian winger, as they embark on a new era under Luis Enrique.

Neymar is wanted by teams in both the MLS and Saudi Arabia, although he has also been linked with a return to Barcelona, whom he left to join PSG back in 2017.

According to Sport, a move to the Middle East is close, although he would not remain there for the upcoming season. Instead, a loan move to Barcelona is on the cards, and a contract offer of €12m is being reported.

Xavi Hernandez is reportedly not a fan of Barcelona re-signing his former teammate, and given that they already have Ansu Fati and Ez Abde, it would be bizarre to sign another left winger, especially when it would only be a one-year loan deal.