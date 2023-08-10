Barcelona linked with shock move for Paris Saint-Germain star

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have done various pieces of business over the last few years, the latest of which being Ousmane Dembele, who will join the French champions in the next few days.

The two clubs could well be in business again in the near future, but the player in question would be swapping Paris for Catalonia. That could be Marco Verratti, who has emerged as a target for Barcelona, as reported by MD.

Xavi Hernandez is keen to sign another midfielder this summer, and Verratti could be that man. PSG are looking to sell the Italian international this summer, alongside another reported Barcelona target, Neymar Junior.

While Verratti would be a solid addition to the Barcelona squad, a deal would be very difficult due to financial issues. PSG’s asking price is likely to be out of the price range of the LaLiga champions, while the midfielder’s wage demands will also be a concern.

It would be a very big surprise if Barcelona do make a move for Verratti, although it cannot be ruled out at this stage.