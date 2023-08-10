Barcelona complete signing of Spanish youngster, another close to joining from Catalan rivals

Having seen a large number of players leave this summer, Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side have been undergoing something of a rebuild in the last few weeks.

Numerous players have already been signed, including German wonderkid Noah Darvich, who joined from German side Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week.

Barca Atletic have now added left-back Edu Sanchez to their squad for the new season. The 18-year-old has joined from CD Badajoz, and he has penned a two-year contract at the Primera Federacion side.

Sanchez will soon be joining by Pau Victor, who is close to joining Barca Atletic on loan from Girona, as reported by MD. The 21-year-old, who recently penned a new two-year deal at the Catalan side, had an excellent season at Sadabell in 2022-23.

The Barcelona bosses will be keeping a close eye on the subsidiary during this upcoming season, and several of these players could make the jump to the first team if they impress under Marquez.