Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone reveals he has not spoken to Joao Felix about his future

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has spoken to Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano about his future, but not to his manager, Diego Simeone.

The Portuguese forward declared his desire to move to Barcelona in July, but since all has been quiet in terms of arranging a potential transfer away from the club. At this point it is an open secret that both club and player would be happy to find an exit, but his high wages make finding a destination difficult.

“No,” was Simeone’s answer when he was asked whether he had discussed Felix’s future with the player in an interview with Marca.

“No, I am not going to talk more about Joao than what I have already said,” he started when asked about him.

Simeone did dismiss the idea that Felix was not giving his all for Los Colchoneros though.

“What he is giving us or gave us is what was seen [in terms of effort]. I don’t think he has held back any of what he was able to give. Just like I behaved with him trying to do my best to get something out of him. Possibly in his search he needs something more… and he and his agents and the club will decide.”

Neither was Simeone willing to speculate on why Felix had spoken publicly about his desire to join Barcelona.

“As I always comment, the best way to know is when it is his turn to speak. He will know the reasons.”

But neither would Simeone be unhappy if Felix did remain at Atletico this summer.

“I want to win, I don’t care who is there to achieve the goal.”

“Football players can explode at different ages. There are guys who explode at 24, others at 22, others at 26. It’s time for them to find their maturity. I’m talking about him, about [Pablo] Barrios, about the youngest. Everyone has their time and they will have it because it is good. He is a great footballer with a lot of tools that many footballers would like to have.”

While Simeone likely did not mean it as a deliberate dig, the fact he mentions Felix in the same breath as Barrios maybe hints at where he thinks Atletico Madrid‘s record signing is in terms of development. Barrios has only come into the team last season, and while talented, remains a bit-part player for Simeone.