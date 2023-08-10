Atletico Madrid identify Tottenham Hotspur star as priority midfield target

Having already been very active in the transfer window so far this summer, signing four defenders in the shape of Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino, Atletico Madrid are looking to make further additions this month.

Specifically, a new defensive midfielder is wanted by Diego Simeone. They have been linked with numerous options, but according to Relevo, their primary target is Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Recent reports have suggested that personal terms have already been agreed, so all that remains will be for Atletico and Spurs to agree a fee. Discussions are expected to continue in the next few days.

For Atletico Madrid, they will need to make sales before continuing talks with Spurs. The likes of Thomas Lemar and Stefan Savic have been linked with a departure, and the club will hope to finalising something in the very near future. Until then, negotiations for Hojbjerg are on hold.