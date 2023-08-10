Analysis: Who should Real Madrid sign to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois?

On Thursday, Real Madrid were shocked by the news that Thibaut Courtois had suffered a serious ACL injury, which will all-but rule him out of the entire 2023-24 season.

Courtois is undoubtedly one of Real Madrid’s most important players, and he has been the undisputed starting goalkeeper ever since he joined the club from Chelsea.

Following this news, Real Madrid have decided to enter the market to sign a replacement for Courtois, as Carlo Ancelotti does not intend to bank on Andriy Lunin, who he had hoped the club would sell this summer.

Lunin is likely to start against Athletic Club on Saturday, but another goalkeeper should be between the sticks for the following weekend, and Real Madrid have drawn up a five-man shortlist to be their new number one.

David De Gea

De Gea has emerged as the early favourite to succeed Courtois for next season. The former Atletico Madrid stopper is currently without a club after failing to sign a new contract at Manchester United, and talks have already been held, according to reports.

In terms of a short-term and cost-effective option, De Gea would be a very sound option. However, there are strong question mark over his ability, which appears to have regressed in recent years. In this sense, it may not be the best move for Real Madrid.

Yassine Bounou

Bono is reported to be Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred choice to replace Courtois. The Moroccan international, who had an excellent 2022-23 campaign with club and country, is expected to leave Sevilla as he is not considered to be first choice under Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Real Madrid will have to splash out a reported fee of €20m to sign Bono, which could be steep for a one season keeper. However, he would be an excellent option in this regard, and the finances could be worth it in the end.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Former Athletic Club keeper Kepa is expected to be available at Chelsea, following the signing of fellow Spaniard Robert Sanchez from Brighton. He could be an option for Real Madrid, although like De Gea, there are question marks over his ability. Especially since funds would be required for a deal to be agreed, this one seems like a non-starter.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Mamardashvili has been a fine player for Valencia since he took over as number one, and there is little doubt that he will go on to bigger and better things. Real Madrid could be that, although a move for both parties would be unwise.

The Georgian international is only 22, so he is only at the beginning of his career. Considering Courtois still has many years ahead of him when he comes back from injury, it would not make much sense for Mamardashvili to join Los Blancos just to sit on the bench after one season.

Dominik Livakovic

Livakovic has proven himself to be an excellent goalkeeper over the last few days, and a move to the top five leagues seems inevitable. Real Madrid would certainly be a huge step up from Dinamo Zagreb, although it’s unlikely that he would be happy to be a backup when Courtois returns from injury next summer.

However, if he is comfortable with this, then Real Madrid should make the move, especially as it would be rather cheap operation. Livakovic is a significant upgrade on Lunin, and this would vastly improve Los Blancos’ goalkeeping options on the whole.