Almeria sign talented Real Madrid youngster to six-year contract

Almeria have secured the signing of Real Madrid youngster Sergio Arribas, tying the 21-year-old into a six-year deal in Andalusia.

Arribas was highly-rated by Real Madrid, and captained their Castilla side last season. Contributing to a total of 27 goals, some regarded him as the best player in the third tier last season, but ahead of this season he was told to look for a new home by Los Blancos. Given the competition in the wide attacking positions, Arribas was unlikely to see much game time with the first team, and was now too good for Castilla.

🤩 He is here! 🤳 We present Sergio Arribas' initial experiences in Almería. 🔝 Bringing 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, and 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 to our team #ArribasRojiblanco pic.twitter.com/942p6c3wMR — UD Almería (@UDAlmeria_Eng) August 9, 2023

The likes of Borussia Dortmund were linked with his signature, but Almeria have pounced to seal an €8m deal, although Real Madrid will retain a 50% sell-on fee.

He could provide a crucial creative spark for Almeria this season, and if they can help him reach his potential, they would likely have one of the best young forwards in La Liga.