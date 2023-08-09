WATCH: Barcelona starlet Vitor Roque scores in Copa Libertadores showing for Athletico Paranaense

Future Barcelona starlet Vitor Roque was once again on target for Athletico Paranaense on Wednesday night, but could not keep his side in the Copa Libertadores.

Roque will join Barcelona at some point between now and the summer of 2024, with many predicting that he could arrive in January. Against Bolivar, he scored their second in a 2-0 win, which made it 3-3 on aggregate, with Roque having scored in a 3-1 defeat in La Paz. The Bolivian side ran out winners eventually on penalties though, converting all five of their efforts in a 5-4 win.

Roque netted his 17th goal of the season, and has 8 assists in his 37 appearances this season for Athletico PR.

The question is now whether this could facilitate his move to Barcelona sooner.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez would reportedly be keen on bringing in a forward before the end of the transfer window, and it has been suggested that they could potentially bring forward his arrival.

In part that would depend on them being able to accommodate his €30m plus €31m in variables fee into their salary limit, but they would also need permission from Athletico PR. While it had been said that they would not permit Roque to leave while they were still in the Libertadores, it still seems extremely unlikely with plenty of the league season left. The Brazilian transfer window shut at the end of July, meaning they no longer have the possibility of bringing in a replacement.

