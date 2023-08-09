Shock at Valdebebas as surprise Real Madrid player tops out fitness tests

Real Madrid are firmly into their preparations for their opening fixture of the season against Athletic Club, and will no doubt be glad to be leaving behind the fitness-focused portion of their preseason.

It was a running joke in the press for Real Madrid’s stars that Fitness Coach Antonio Pintus was ‘not a good guy’ or was ‘evil’. The Italian is renowned for his intense regimes, and while he is well-liked, he does not allow margin for relaxation.

According to El Chiringuito (via Diario AS), a number of players stood out as having performed well in the tests; Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Fran Garcia, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior.

Yet the player who performed best will likely have come as a surprise to many – Alvaro Odriozola. The former Real Sociedad right-back has barely featured for Los Blancos over the past year, but clearly is keeping himself in good shape. The 27-year-old has always had a capacity to get up and down the pitch, and is lightning quick too, more so than anyone else according to their information.

Real Madrid are also keen to move Odriozola on this summer. A positive report on his physical capabilities will not hurt their chances of trying to do so, and perhaps that may be the motive the information has found its way into the public domain.