Real Madrid plan to retain young striker after rejecting multiple offers from Spanish sides

Despite Carlo Ancelotti confirming earlier this year that he intended to promote Alvaro Rodriguez to the first team this summer, it has proven to not be the case.

The teenage striker, who broke onto the scene at the backend of last season, was not included in Ancelotti’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States, instead staying in Madrid with Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla side.

Despite not being promoted to the first team, Rodriguez will not leave Real Madrid this summer, despite offers from elsewhere in Spain. According to MD, both Alaves and Espanyol have asked to take the Uruguayan on loan, but Los Blancos have dismissed these requests.

Rodriguez will hope to work his way back into Ancelotti’s plans over the next few weeks, especially if Real Madrid are unable to sign another striker before the end of the transfer window. At this stage, Joselu is the only natural option in the first team setup.