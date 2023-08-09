Real Betis to trigger release clause for promising 21-year-old midfielder

Real Betis’ new Sporting Director Ramon Planes has made a number of moves this summer, but he might be set to sign the same player twice in the space of a number of months.

His former side Getafe brought in 21-year-old midfielder Sergi Altimira on a free from Sabadell this summer at the end of his contract. But Planes clearly believes in Altimira, as according to the latest from MD, his new side Betis are willing to activate his €1.5m release clause just 40 days after he joined Los Azulones.

Altimira’s release clause will increase to €15m in a number of days according to their information, and Planes is keen to move quickly after a strong preseason from the Catalan midfielder.

Betis are still yet to register a number of their players, which could well hold up a deal, with the La Liga season just days away, which will surely take priority.