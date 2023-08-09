Real Betis suffer major injury blow with La Liga opener just days away

Real Betis have suffered a significant injury blow just ahead of the beginning of the new La Liga season, William Carvalho suffering a hamstring problem in his right leg.

The Portuguese midfielder went down with a problem against Sevilla during their derby clash in Mexico as part of their preseason. Betis did not state a recovery period, but ED did estimate that he would be out for the first three matches of the La Liga season at a minimum, which would keep him sidelined for three weeks until September.

Given their tricky start, it is far from ideal. To begin the campaign, they travel to Villarreal, host Atletico Madrid and then head to Bilbao to face Atheltic Club. Should Carvalho recover by then, he will come back to ties against Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona.

With Sergio Canales gone, and Nabil Fekir injured still, Manuel Pellegrini has had the creative hub of his side ripped out for the opening fixtures. Guido Rodriguez will no doubt start in midfield, with Andres Guardado and Marc Roca competing for a place too, but it looks as if new signing Isco could get an early run in the side.