Rayados de Monterrey planning second swoop in Spain as deal for Sevilla winger is lined up

Last month, Rayados de Monterrey completed the signing of Sergio Canales from Real Betis. It is a real coup for the Mexican side, with the 32-year-old having been a very important player in Andalusia.

As per Relevo, Monterrey are planning to return to the region for another deal with Betis’ great rivals, Sevilla. They are looking to bring Jesus Corona back to Mexico.

Corona rarely featured for Sevilla last season, with injuries having been an underlying problem for the exciting winger. A departure is likely to be allowed, although Monterrey will find it difficult to pull off a deal.

This is because Corona is a high earner at Sevilla, and he would have to take a significant pay-cut to make the move to his homeland. The 30-year-old is reportedly open to returning to Mexico with Monterrey, although in order to do so, he will have to accept a much lower wage.