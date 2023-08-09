Paris Saint-Germain set insane price tag for Neymar Junior

Paris Saint-Germain look as if they are trying to move Brazilian forward Neymar Junior for a second summer in a row, but he will not be gifted away.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona this summer, as well as moves to Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia. The former Blaugrana ace does not yet have the approval of Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez, but a loan deal has been touted.

According to Diario AS, PSG would accept a loan deal with an obligatory buy clause, but would prefer a permanent move. In order to make that happen, they will demand €150m for his signature.

This seems a somewhat surprising figure, given it is no secret that PSG are keen to get Neymar to move on. In addition the now €31-year-old will command a major salary, and has a concerning injury record that has prevented him from making an impact at the crunch end of the season on several occasions.

Perhaps only Saudi suitors could afford that sort of deal, and that price tag may be for those ears. Clearly, the market always sets the price ultimately, but it would be something of a surprise if the market and PSG were close on their valuations. At any rate, if those were the terms, it would rule out the cash-strapped Barcelona from the deal.