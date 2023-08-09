Paris Saint-Germain could terminate Neymar Junior’s contract amid rumours of Barcelona return

Neymar Junior’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is looking more and more unclear. The French champions are keen to sell the Brazilian forward, as they look to embark on a new era under former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique.

Neymar is not expected to be part of Enrique’s immediate plans for the new Ligue 1 season, which gets underway this weekend. A return to Barcelona has been rumoured in recent days, although Xavi Hernandez is not keen on being reunited with his former teammate.

A move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS could also materialise, and despite reports that PSG have set an asking price of €150m, they could also look to terminate his contract if there is a lack of interest in the 31-year-old, as per UOL Esporte (via Sport).

Even if Neymar is released by PSG, a return to Barcelona is improbable. His wages would be a major concern, and Xavi is also worried about his possible effect in the dressing room, which is in a very good place at this stage.