Ousmane Dembele to undergo medical tests on Thursday ahead of €50m move to Paris Saint-Germain

The Ousmane Dembele sage started just almost two weeks ago – when Paris Saint-Germain signalled their intention to activate his €50m release clause at Barcelona – but its resolution now appears to be in sight.

Over the last few days, Barcelona have been negotiating with Dembele’s agent in order to decide the split of the transfer fee. It had been reported that it would be 50/50, although later reports suggested that the LaLiga champions felt they were entitled to more than €25m.

It now appears that this has all been cleared up, and MD have reported that Dembele will undergo medical tests in Paris ahead of his transfer to PSG.

The deal will be completed soon after these are completed, and Barcelona will then be able to get their hands on much-needed funds, which they intend to use to register their new signings. It will also allow them to re-invest in the transfer market, with a new right-back high on the agenda.