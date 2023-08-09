Celta

Napoli submit new and improved offer for Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga

In early 2023, Gabri Veiga’s departure from Celta Vigo had looked almost certain this summer. However, with just over three weeks to go until the closing of the transfer window, the 21-year-old is still at the club.

However, he may not be for long, as Serie A champions Napoli are very interested in signing him. Earlier this week, they had a €30m offer rejected by Celta, who are only interested in receiving €40m, Veiga’s release clause.

Despite this, Napoli have submitted a new and improved offer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The bid tabled is believed to be in the region of €32-33m.

Veiga has already agreed personal terms with Napoli, so he is clearly very open to continuing his career in Italy. Attention now turns to whether a deal can be agreed with Celta.

Given that Celta Vigo are looking for Veiga’s release clause, there is a strong chance that Napoli’s offer is rejected. However, that is unlikely to deter the Serie A champions from getting their man.

