Manchester United midfielder keen on move to Real Sociedad, talks taking place over loan deal

Ever since David Silva announced his retirement from football with immediate effect following a serious knee injury, Real Sociedad have been on the lookout for a replacement for the 37-year-old.

Their top target, at this stage, is Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek. La Real have been in talks with the Premier League giants for the last week or so, and an agreement is getting closer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Real Sociedad and Manchester United are still negotiating for van de Beek 🇳🇱 Discussion ongoing about loan fee, how to cover Donny’s salary and also option to buy clause in 2024. Understand van de Beek’s keen on the move and attracted by Real Sociedad project. pic.twitter.com/TLk2LJ7uvS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

Van de Beek would join on loan for the upcoming season, although La Real would reserve the right to buy him on a permanent basis, should they see fit. The Dutch international is keen on the move, and he is attracted by the project that head coach Imanol Alguacil is building.

If Real Sociedad can finalise a deal for van de Beek, if would be a very good pickup. He may not have had an easy time at Man United, but the 26-year-old is an excellent player, which he has shown over the years.