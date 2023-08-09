Las Palmas President confirms imminent deal for highly-rated Barcelona defender

Barcelona will soon re-sign young central defender Mika Marmol from FC Andorra. The 22-year-old joined the Segunda side on a free last summer, and he had an excellent first season in senior football.

Barcelona retained a €1m buyback option for Marmol, which they had signalled their intention to trigger. However, he will not remain in Catalonia, and will instead immediately join fellow LaLiga side Las Palmas.

This was confirmed by the Canary side’s President, Miguel Angel Ramirez (as per MD), who also hopes to sign another central defender in the next few days.

“Between today and tomorrow, two more centre-backs will arrive and one of them will be Mika Marmol.”

Las Palmas won’t pay a transfer fee for Marmol, but they have foregone the rest of the Pedro payments that they would have been owed from Barcelona, who have also retained a 50% sell-on clause.

Marmol is the second Barcelona player to join Las Palmas this summer, after Julian Araujo arrived on loan last week. Ramirez, and head coach Garcia Pimienta, will hope that they are instrumental in the efforts for the successful season in LaLiga.