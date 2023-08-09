Giuliano Simeone unlikely to be registered by Alaves following horror pre-season injury

Last weekend, Giuliano Simeone suffered a horrific leg and ankle break during Alaves’ pre-season friendly against Segunda side Burgos.

Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid head coach Diego, only recently joined Alaves on loan from Los Colchoneros, but he is now set to miss the majority of the upcoming season, having undergone successful surgery.

According to MD, Alaves will not register Simeone with LaLiga for the first half of the season, which will leave an extra space in their squad to sign a replacement. However, he may be signed up in January, once the registration window re-opens, depending on how his recovery is going.

At this stage, Simeone won’t return to Atletico Madrid, and he will remain as an Alaves player, as the Basque club are hoping to have him available later in the season. For the time being, all of his focus will be on the recovery from this terrible injury.