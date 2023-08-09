Diego Simeone planning on giving rising Atletico Madrid star a new position

Atletico Madrid have recruited several players for their backline this summer, and it appears they are buying into the idea of a back three with more permanent planning.

One of the features of Atletico Madrid in the last two seasons have been injuries at the back, which have made it difficult for Diego Simeone to alternate systems. Yet with Cesar Azpilicueta, Javi Galan and Caglar Soyuncu on board, it appears they are tooling up for that formation.

Marca claim that Rodrigo Riquelme could be affected by that move. Traditionally, Riquelme would be used as an attacking midfielder either coming in from the left or in the middle. Yet Simeone is instead considering doing something similar with Riquelme to what he did with Yannick Carrasco, bringing his position back a little, into a more defensive role.

His idea is for Riquelme to act as an alternate to Nahuel Molina on the right side as his wide man. Riquelme is believed to have shown plenty of commitment in preseason, and sufficient work-rate to convince Simeone he can be of use there.

It will certainly require a period of adaptation for Riquelme, who made his impact for Girona last season coming off the left side and creating. Simeone likely sees him as perhaps a more offensive alternative to Molina for games where they may need a little more creativity and are facing low blocks.