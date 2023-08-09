Diego Simeone on son Giuliano’s horror injury – “Because of his strength, he will come back stronger”

Last weekend, Alaves forward Giuliani Simeone, on loan from Atletico Madrid, suffered a horrendous injury in a pre-season friendly against Burgos, which will rule him out for much of the upcoming season.

His father, Diego Simeone, was notified of the injury upon his return to Spain after flying back from Atletico’s pre-season tour of North America. He rushed to see his son in the hospital, where he gave his unwavering support.

Speaking to Marca on Giuliano’s situation, Cholo admitted his conference that his son will return stronger than he was before the injury.

“An injury like that for such a young boy is something that can happen. Because of his strength, he will surely come back stronger. As a parent, I say what any parent does to their child: ‘recover well, take care of yourself’. The first thing for me, as a father, is that my son is well.”

Simeone will no doubt keep tabs on his son’s situation over the coming weeks, although the majority of his focus will soon be on Atletico Madrid, with the new LaLiga season starting this weekend.