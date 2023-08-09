Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz lands new job following retirement

Last season saw a number of emotional farewells, with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Karim Benzema leaving Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively following long and successful careers at these clubs.

Another person to leave Spanish football was Antonio Mateu Lahoz. One of the most controversial referees to be part of the game, Lahoz hung up his whistle at the end of last season after a long career in LaLiga.

As per Relevo, Lahoz has now taken up a new job, where he will be referee commentator for Movistar+ and their Champions League coverage, which will get underway when the competition’s group stages start next month.

Lahoz is known as being a very charismatic figure, and he certainly showed that during his many years in LaLiga and on the continental and international stage. He will surely bring those same levels when he begins his new position in the next few weeks.