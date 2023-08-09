Celta Vigo hoping to pip Real Mallorca to signing of Sergi Darder after submitting €11m offer to Espanyol

After weeks of speculation over his Espanyol future, Sergi Darder now looks set to depart the Catalan club in the next couple of weeks.

This is because Mallorca have all-but completed a deal to sign Darder, with Espanyol set to receive €7.5m as part of his transfer to the Balearic side. The only thing holding up the deal is the green light from Los Pericos’ owners.

However, as MD have reported, Celta Vigo are hoping to hijack the deal. They have submitted an offer of €11m to Espanyol, which they hope will be enough to derail Mallorca’s chances to tying up the move.

Celta are expected to have significant funds available to spend in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, as Gabri Veiga edges closer to joining Napoli, in a deal which will see Los Celestes net at least €33m.

Darder would be a magnificent signing of either Celta Vigo or Mallorca, and it now remains to be seen how the former’s offer affects the situation.